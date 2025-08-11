Police have published 33 pictures in the last seven days of people they want to speak to over crimes reported in Leeds.

Everyone featured in the below gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation. Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.