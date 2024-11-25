Caught on camera in Leeds: 51 photos from West Yorkshire Police of people they need to speak to this week

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

51 photos have been issued by police in Leeds the last week of people they need to speak to.

The people featured in the below gallery are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD9204 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

1. Theft

Photo LD9204 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9205 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

2. Theft

Photo LD9205 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9206 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

3. Theft

Photo LD9206 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9207 refers to a theft in Leeds city centre

4. Theft

Photo LD9207 refers to a theft in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9208 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

5. Theft

Photo LD9208 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9209 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

6. Theft

Photo LD9209 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

