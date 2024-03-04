Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Photo LD7291 refers to a theft from a shopPhoto LD7291 refers to a theft from a shop
Photo LD7291 refers to a theft from a shop

Caught on camera in Leeds: 51 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes in the city

The following gallery is full of pictures of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes committed in Leeds.

By Charles Gray
Published 4th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences including thefts, burglaries and assaults.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

Photo LD7292 refers to a theft from a shop

1. Theft

Photo LD7292 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7295 refers to a theft from a shop

2. Theft

Photo LD7295 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7296 refers to a theft from a shop

3. Theft

Photo LD7296 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7297 refers to an assault in south Leeds on February 13

4. Assault

Photo LD7297 refers to an assault in south Leeds on February 13 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7298 refers to an assault in north east Leeds on February 13

5. Assault

Photo LD7298 refers to an assault in north east Leeds on February 13 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7299 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre on January 5

6. Assault

Photo LD7299 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre on January 5 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:SuspectsLeedsWest Yorkshire Police