Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences including thefts, burglaries and assaults.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

1 . Theft Photo LD7292 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft Photo LD7295 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft Photo LD7296 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP Photo Sales

4 . Assault Photo LD7297 refers to an assault in south Leeds on February 13 Photo: WYP Photo Sales

5 . Assault Photo LD7298 refers to an assault in north east Leeds on February 13 Photo: WYP Photo Sales