Caught on camera in Leeds: 51 people police need to speak to right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 12th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Leeds fugitive returned to UK after Marbella arrest .

Do you recognise anyone?

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise anyone?

Theft non-specific, Leeds. Offence date 08/06/2023 Ref: LD5238

2. Theft non-specific, Leeds

Theft non-specific, Leeds. Offence date 08/06/2023 Ref: LD5238

Theft from motor vehicle, Leeds. Offence date 26/05/2023 Ref: LD5237

3. Theft from motor vehicle, Leeds

Theft from motor vehicle, Leeds. Offence date 26/05/2023 Ref: LD5237

Theft, Leeds. Offence date 05/06/2023 Ref: LD5236

4. Theft, Leeds

Theft, Leeds. Offence date 05/06/2023 Ref: LD5236

