They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 45 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

1 . Burglary Photo LD8603 refers to a burglary in South Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft of vehicle Photo LD8604 refers to a theft of a vehicle | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft Photo LD8605 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft Photo LD8606 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Burglary Photo LD8607 refers to a burglary in south Leeds | WYP Photo Sales