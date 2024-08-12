Caught on camera in Leeds: 49 photos of people West Yorkshire Police need to talk to about crime in the city

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 04:45 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 07:23 GMT

This gallery features 49 photos of people wanted by police for crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 45 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8603 refers to a burglary in South Leeds

1. Burglary

Photo LD8603 refers to a burglary in South Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8604 refers to a theft of a vehicle

2. Theft of vehicle

Photo LD8604 refers to a theft of a vehicle | WYP

Photo LD8605 refers to a theft from a shop

3. Theft

Photo LD8605 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

Photo LD8606 refers to a theft from a shop

4. Theft

Photo LD8606 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

Photo LD8607 refers to a burglary in south Leeds

5. Burglary

Photo LD8607 refers to a burglary in south Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8608 refers to a theft from a shop

6. Theft

Photo LD8608 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

