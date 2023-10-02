Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 49 photos of people police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
By Andrew Hiutchinson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Leeds drinker glassed cousin in city bar months after bottle attack

Do you recognise anyone?

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise anyone? Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 27/09/2023 Ref: LD6134

2. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 27/09/2023 Ref: LD6134 Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 26/09/2023 Ref: LD6136

3. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 26/09/2023 Ref: LD6136 Photo: WYP

Theft, Leeds. Offence date 24/09/2023 Ref: LD6130

4. Theft, Leeds

Theft, Leeds. Offence date 24/09/2023 Ref: LD6130 Photo: WYP

