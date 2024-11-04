Caught on camera in Leeds: 49 photos of people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police have released the below 49 pictures of people wanted over crimes committed in Leeds.

The people featured are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD9076 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

1. Theft

Photo LD9076 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9077 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

2. Theft

Photo LD9077 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9078 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

3. Theft

Photo LD9078 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9080 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds

4. Theft

Photo LD9080 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9079 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds

5. Theft

Photo LD9079 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9082 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

6. Theft

Photo LD9082 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

