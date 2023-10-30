Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The people featured in this picture gallery are wanted by police

Caught on Camera in Leeds: 48 photos issued this week by police of people they urgently need to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 30th Oct 2023, 04:45 GMT

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by police in relation to thefts, assaults, burglaries, possession of dangerous dogs and other serious offences.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and state the identity of the person they know and quote the reference number.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Photo LD6339 refers to a theft from a shop

1. Theft from shop

Photo LD6339 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo LD6340 refers to an assault

2. Assault

Photo LD6340 refers to an assault Photo: WYP

Photo LD6340 refers to an assault

3. Assault

Photo LD6340 refers to an assault Photo: WYP

Photo LD6340 refers to a theft from a motor vehicle

4. Theft from motor vehicle

Photo LD6340 refers to a theft from a motor vehicle Photo: WYP

Photo LD6340 refers to a theft from a shop

5. Theft from shop

Photo LD6340 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo LD6344 refers to a serious offence

6. Serious offence

Photo LD6344 refers to a serious offence Photo: WYP

