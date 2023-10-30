West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by police in relation to thefts, assaults, burglaries, possession of dangerous dogs and other serious offences.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and state the identity of the person they know and quote the reference number.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1 . Theft from shop Photo LD6339 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP Photo Sales

2 . Assault Photo LD6340 refers to an assault Photo: WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft from motor vehicle Photo LD6340 refers to a theft from a motor vehicle Photo: WYP Photo Sales

5 . Theft from shop Photo LD6340 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP Photo Sales