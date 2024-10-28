Caught on camera in Leeds: 48 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for assaults, thefts and burglaries

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 04:41 BST

Police have issued 48 photos this week of people they want to speak with over crimes reported in Leeds.

The people featured are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD9016 refers to an incident of criminal damage in north west Leeds

1. Criminal damage

Photo LD9016 refers to an incident of criminal damage in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9017 refers to a theft from a shop

2. Theft

Photo LD9017 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

Photo LD9018 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

3. Theft

Photo LD9018 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9019 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds

4. Theft

Photo LD9019 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9020 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

5. Theft

Photo LD9020 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9021 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds

6. Theft

Photo LD9021 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds | WYP

