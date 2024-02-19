Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 47 photos of folk wanted by West Yorkshire Police for burglary, theft and assault

The following gallery features the faces of folk wanted by police for a serious of crimes committed in Leeds.
By Charles Gray
Published 19th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT
Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences including thefts, burglaries and assaults.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

