Caught on camera in Leeds: 47 photos of people West Yorkshire Police need to talk to

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 9th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

The following gallery features 47 photos of people wanted for crimes committed in Leeds.

The faces featured in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures. Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 38 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8134 refers to a burglary in east Leeds

1. Burglary

Photo LD8134 refers to a burglary in east Leeds Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8135 refers to a burglary in south Leeds

2. Burglary

Photo LD8135 refers to a burglary in south Leeds Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8136 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

3. Theft

Photo LD8136 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8137 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

4. Theft

Photo LD8137 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8138 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

5. Theft

Photo LD8138 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8139 refers to the theft of a pedal cycle in Leeds city centre

6. Theft of pedal cycle

Photo LD8139 refers to the theft of a pedal cycle in Leeds city centre Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeedsSuspectsInvestigations