Caught on camera in Leeds: 46 pictures of people West Yorkshire Police urgently want to speak to

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these wanted for crimes reported in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 11th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought by West Yorkshire Police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, robbery, burglary and theft.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

These people are wanted for various crimes committed around the Leeds area

1. Caught on Camera

These people are wanted for various crimes committed around the Leeds area Photo: WYP

Photo LD5918 refers to a theft from a shop on August 8

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD5918 refers to a theft from a shop on August 8 Photo: WYP

Photo LD5919 refers to a theft from a shop on August 30

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD5919 refers to a theft from a shop on August 30 Photo: WYP

Photo LD5920 refers to a theft from a shop on September 9

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD5920 refers to a theft from a shop on September 9 Photo: WYP

