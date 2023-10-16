Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 46 photos of people who police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 16th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:17 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted in relation to thefts, assaults, burglaries and serious offences.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and state the identity of the person they know and quote the reference number.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

This gallery features people wanted by West Yorkshire Police

1. Caught on camera

This gallery features people wanted by West Yorkshire Police Photo: WYP

Photo LD6192 refers to a theft from a shop on Octover 6

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD6192 refers to a theft from a shop on Octover 6 Photo: WYP

Photo refers to a public order offence on September 19

3. Public order

Photo refers to a public order offence on September 19 Photo: WYP

Photo LD6194 refers to a theft from a shop

4. Theft

Photo LD6194 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

