Caught on camera in Leeds: 46 photos of people who police urgently want to speak to
Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
They are wanted in relation to thefts, assaults, burglaries and serious offences.
Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and state the identity of the person they know and quote the reference number.
Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.