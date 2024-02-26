Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences including thefts, burglaries and assaults.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

1 . Theft Photo LD7240 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds on February 12 Photo: West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Theft Photo LD7241 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on February 14 Photo: WYP Photo Sales

3 . Criminal damage Photo LD7242 refers to an incident of criminal damage in south Leeds on February 10 Photo: WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft Photo LD7243 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on February 13 Photo: West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

5 . Theft Photo LD7244 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on February 15 Photo: WYP Photo Sales

6 . Theft Photo LD7245 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on February 16 Photo: WYP Photo Sales