Caught on camera in Leeds: 46 CCTV shots of people police want for crimes committed in the city

The below gallery is filled with pictures of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police.

By Charles Gray
Published 26th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences including thefts, burglaries and assaults.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

Photo LD7240 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds on February 12

1. Theft

Photo LD7240 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds on February 12 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo LD7241 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on February 14

2. Theft

Photo LD7241 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on February 14 Photo: WYP

Photo LD7242 refers to an incident of criminal damage in south Leeds on February 10

3. Criminal damage

Photo LD7242 refers to an incident of criminal damage in south Leeds on February 10 Photo: WYP

Photo LD7243 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on February 13

4. Theft

Photo LD7243 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on February 13 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo LD7244 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on February 15

5. Theft

Photo LD7244 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on February 15 Photo: WYP

Photo LD7245 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on February 16

6. Theft

Photo LD7245 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on February 16 Photo: WYP

