Caught on camera in Leeds: 43 photos of people wanted by police for thefts, assaults and burglaries

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 07:13 BST

The following gallery features 43 pictures of people wanted for crimes committed in Leeds.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 45 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8548 refers to a theft from a shop in West Leeds

1. Theft

Photo LD8548 refers to a theft from a shop in West Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8549 refers to a theft from a shop in North East Leeds

2. Theft

Photo LD8549 refers to a theft from a shop in North East Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8551 refers to a burglary in South Leeds

3. Burglary

Photo LD8551 refers to a burglary in South Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8552 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

4. Theft

Photo LD8552 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8553 refers to a theft from a shop in West Leeds

5. Theft

Photo LD8553 refers to a theft from a shop in West Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8554 refers to a theft from a shop in West Leeds

6. Theft

Photo LD8554 refers to a theft from a shop in West Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:West Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice