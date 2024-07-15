Caught on camera in Leeds: 42 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police over crimes in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

This gallery features 40 people wanted for crimes committed in Leeds.

The faces featured in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 42 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week...

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 05/07/2024. Photo reference: LD8468. Area: Leeds North West.

1. Theft From Shop

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 05/07/2024. Photo reference: LD8468. Area: Leeds North West. | WYP

Crime Type: Assault. Offence Date: 29/06/2024. Photo reference: LD8469. Area: Leeds North East.

2. Assault

Crime Type: Assault. Offence Date: 29/06/2024. Photo reference: LD8469. Area: Leeds North East. | WYP

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 05/07/2024. Photo reference: LD8466. Area: Leeds South.

3. Theft From Shop

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 05/07/2024. Photo reference: LD8466. Area: Leeds South. | WYP

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 30/06/2024. Photo reference: LD8467. Area: Leeds West.

4. Theft From Shop

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 30/06/2024. Photo reference: LD8467. Area: Leeds West. | WYP

Crime Type: Public Order. Offence Date: 08/07/2024. Photo reference: LD8464. Area: Leeds City, Leeds South.

5. Public Order

Crime Type: Public Order. Offence Date: 08/07/2024. Photo reference: LD8464. Area: Leeds City, Leeds South. | WYP

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 03/07/2024. Photo reference: LD8465. Area: Leeds West.

6. Theft From Shop

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 03/07/2024. Photo reference: LD8465. Area: Leeds West. | WYP

