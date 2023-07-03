Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 41 CCTV images of people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police has issued dozens of CCTV image appeals of people wanted over crimes including burglaries, thefts and assaults across Leeds.

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought by West Yorkshire Police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, robbery, burglary and theft.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

The following CCTV images feature people who West Yorkshire Police want to speak to

1. Caught on camera

The following CCTV images feature people who West Yorkshire Police want to speak to Photo: WYP

Picture LD5338 refers to a burglary in Leeds on June 22

2. Burglary

Picture LD5338 refers to a burglary in Leeds on June 22 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo LD5339 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds on June 17

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD5339 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds on June 17 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo LD5341 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds on June 23

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD5341 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds on June 23 Photo: WYP

