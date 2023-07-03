Police are asking for the public’s help in finding these people caught on camera in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police has issued dozens of CCTV image appeals of people wanted over crimes including burglaries, thefts and assaults across Leeds.

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought by West Yorkshire Police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, robbery, burglary and theft.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Caught on camera The following CCTV images feature people who West Yorkshire Police want to speak to

Burglary Picture LD5338 refers to a burglary in Leeds on June 22

Theft from shop Photo LD5339 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds on June 17

Theft from shop Photo LD5341 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds on June 23