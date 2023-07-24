West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

The pictures have been issued by West Yorkshire Police in the last week as part of investigations into thefts, burglaries and assaults in the Leeds area.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1 . Caught on camera The people in this picture gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police Photo: WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft from shop Photo LD5498 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on July 13. Photo: WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft from shop Photo LD5499 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds on July 5 Photo: WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft from shop Photo LD5501 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds on July 4 Photo: WYP Photo Sales