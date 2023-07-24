Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 41 CCTV images of people police need to speak to over thefts, burglaries and assaults

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 24th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

The pictures have been issued by West Yorkshire Police in the last week as part of investigations into thefts, burglaries and assaults in the Leeds area.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

The people in this picture gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police

1. Caught on camera

The people in this picture gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police Photo: WYP

Photo LD5498 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on July 13.

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD5498 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on July 13. Photo: WYP

Photo LD5499 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds on July 5

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD5499 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds on July 5 Photo: WYP

Photo LD5501 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds on July 4

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD5501 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds on July 4 Photo: WYP

