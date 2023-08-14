Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 39 pictures of people West Yorkshire Police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Aug 2023, 04:30 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 07:16 BST

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought by West Yorkshire Police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, robbery, burglary and theft.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

The following pictures are of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police

1. Caught on camera

The following pictures are of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police Photo: WYP

Photo LD5649 refers to the theft of a person in Leeds city centre on August 8.

2. Theft from person

Photo LD5649 refers to the theft of a person in Leeds city centre on August 8. Photo: WYP

Photo LD5650 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds on August 4.

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD5650 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds on August 4. Photo: WYP

Photo LD5651 refers to an assault on August 4 in south Leeds

4. Assault

Photo LD5651 refers to an assault on August 4 in south Leeds Photo: WYP

