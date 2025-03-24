They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 21 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

1 . Theft Photo LD9688 refers to a theft in east Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Assault Photo LD9689 refers to an assault in north west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Burglary Photo LD9690 refers to a burglary in north west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft from shop Photo LD9691 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Theft from shop Photo LD9692 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales