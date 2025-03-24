Photo LD9687 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leedsplaceholder image
Caught on camera in Leeds: 39 photos issued this week by West Yorkshire Police over thefts, burglaries and robberies

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

Police have issued 39 photos this week of people they want to speak to over crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 21 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

Photo LD9688 refers to a theft in east Leeds

1. Theft

Photo LD9688 refers to a theft in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9689 refers to an assault in north west Leeds

2. Assault

Photo LD9689 refers to an assault in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9690 refers to a burglary in north west Leeds

3. Burglary

Photo LD9690 refers to a burglary in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9691 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD9691 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9692 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

5. Theft from shop

Photo LD9692 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9693 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre

6. Assault

Photo LD9693 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre | WYP

