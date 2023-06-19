Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 38 pictures of people police need to speak to right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
By Charles Gray
Published 19th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 08:45 BST

Police have issued CCTV images of people wanted for crimes including assault, robbery, burglary and theft.

Everyone featured in the below picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

These people are wanted by West Yorkshire Police

These people are wanted by West Yorkshire Police Photo: WYP

Photo LD5239 refers to a theft from a person in Leeds city centre on June 2

Photo LD5239 refers to a theft from a person in Leeds city centre on June 2 Photo: WYP

Photo LD5240 refers to a theft from a shop in South Leeds on June 7

Photo LD5240 refers to a theft from a shop in South Leeds on June 7 Photo: WYP

Photo LD5242refers to a theft from a shop on June 9 in north west Leeds

Photo LD5242refers to a theft from a shop on June 9 in north west Leeds Photo: WYP

