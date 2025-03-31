Caught on camera in Leeds: 38 photos issued by West Yorkshire Police of people they need to speak to

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police has issued 38 pictures this week of people they want to speak to over crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 21 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

Photo LD9726 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds

1. Theft from shop

Photo LD9726 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9727 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD9727 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9728 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD9728 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9729 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD9729 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9730 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds.

5. Theft from shop

Photo LD9730 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds. | WYP

Photo LD9731 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds.

6. Theft from shop

Photo LD9731 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds. | WYP

