Caught on camera in Leeds: 37 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for burglary, theft and assault

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT

West Yorkshire Police has issued 37 photos in the last week of people it wants to speak to over crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD9166 refers to a burglary

1. Burglary

Photo LD9166 refers to a burglary | WYP

Photo LD9167 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

2. Theft

Photo LD9167 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9168 refers to a theft in Leeds city centre

3. Theft

Photo LD9168 refers to a theft in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9169 refers to a theft in Leeds city centre

4. Theft

Photo LD9169 refers to a theft in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9170 refers to a theft in Leeds city centre

5. Theft

Photo LD9170 refers to a theft in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9171 refers to a theft in west Leeds

6. Theft

Photo LD9171 refers to a theft in west Leeds | WYP

