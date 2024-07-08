Caught on camera in Leeds: 37 photos of people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to about crimes in the city

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 8th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

The following gallery features 37 photos of people wanted for crimes reported to police in Leeds.

The faces featured in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 45 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8384 refers to a serious offence

1. Serious offence

Photo LD8384 refers to a serious offence | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8385 refers to a theft from a shop in South Leeds

2. Theft

Photo LD8385 refers to a theft from a shop in South Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8386 refers to a theft from a shop in South Leeds

3. Theft

Photo LD8386 refers to a theft from a shop in South Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8387 refers to a theft from a motor vehicle in South Leeds

4. Theft from motor vehicle

Photo LD8387 refers to a theft from a motor vehicle in South Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8393 refers to a theft from a shop in North East Leeds

5. Theft

Photo LD8393 refers to a theft from a shop in North East Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8394 refers to a non specific theft in East Leeds

6. Theft

Photo LD8394 refers to a non specific theft in East Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police