Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’

Caught on camera in Leeds: 36 pictures of people West Yorkshire Police want over burglaries, assaults and thefts

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 21st Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought by West Yorkshire Police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, burglary and theft.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

The following pictures have been provided by West Yorkshire Police in relation to crimes that have been reported in Leeds

1. Caught on camera

The following pictures have been provided by West Yorkshire Police in relation to crimes that have been reported in Leeds Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD5714 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds on August 10

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD5714 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds on August 10 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD5717 refers to a theft from a shop on August 11

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD5717 refers to a theft from a shop on August 11 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD5719 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on August 11

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD5719 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on August 11 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page