West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Caught on camera The people featured in this photo gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police

Burglary Photo LD6135 refers to a burglary in the east Leeds area on September 14

Theft from shop Photo LD6138 refers to a theft from a shop on September 20