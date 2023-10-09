Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 36 photos of people who police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

The people featured in this photo gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police

1. Caught on camera

The people featured in this photo gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police Photo: WYP

Photo LD6135 refers to a burglary in the east Leeds area on September 14

2. Burglary

Photo LD6135 refers to a burglary in the east Leeds area on September 14 Photo: WYP

Photo LD6138 refers to a theft from a shop on September 20

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD6138 refers to a theft from a shop on September 20 Photo: WYP

Photo LD6139 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on September 27

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD6139 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on September 27 Photo: WYP

