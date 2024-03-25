Caught on camera in Leeds: 35 photos of folk wanted over thefts, robberies and assaults committed in the city

The below gallery features the faces of 35 people wanted by police for crimes committed in Leeds.

By Charles Gray
Published 25th Mar 2024, 06:25 GMT

Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences including thefts, assaults, burglaries, robberies and public order offences.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

The following gallery features people who West Yorkshire Police have asked the public to identify.

1. Caught on camera

The following gallery features people who West Yorkshire Police have asked the public to identify. Photo: WYP

Photo LD7447 refers to a theft

2. Theft

Photo LD7447 refers to a theft Photo: WYP

Photo LD7448 refers to a theft

3. Theft

Photo LD7448 refers to a theft Photo: WYP

Photo LD7452 refers to an assault

4. Assault

Photo LD7452 refers to an assault Photo: WYP

Photo LD7455 refers to a burglary in east Leeds

5. Burglary

Photo LD7455 refers to a burglary in east Leeds Photo: WYP

Photo LD7458 refers to a burglary

6. Burglary

Photo LD7458 refers to a burglary Photo: WYP

