Caught on camera in Leeds: 35 photos issued by police this week of people wanted for fraud, theft and assault

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 03:45 BST

35 photos have been shared by police this week of people in Leeds who they want to speak to.

Everyone featured in the below gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds. Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

If you recognise anyone featured in the pictures you are advised to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Area: Leeds South Offence Date: 07/06/2025 Ref: LD0292

1. Pass counterfeit currency

Area: Leeds South Offence Date: 07/06/2025 Ref: LD0292 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds South Offence Date: 07/06/2025 Ref: LD0293

2. Pass counterfeit currency

Area: Leeds South Offence Date: 07/06/2025 Ref: LD0293 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 27/08/2025 Ref: LD0294

3. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 27/08/2025 Ref: LD0294 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds North East Offence Date: 29/08/2025 Ref: LD0295

4. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds North East Offence Date: 29/08/2025 Ref: LD0295 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 06/09/2025 Ref: LD0296

5. Assault

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 06/09/2025 Ref: LD0296 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 09/09/2025 Ref: LD0297

6. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 09/09/2025 Ref: LD0297 | West Yorkshire Police

