Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Caught on camera in Leeds: 34 pictures of people West Yorkshire Police want over burglaries, assaults and thefts

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 28th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought by West Yorkshire Police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, burglary and theft.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

These people are wanted for offences committed in the Leeds area

1. Caught on Camera

These people are wanted for offences committed in the Leeds area Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD5793 refers to a serious offence on June 14

2. Serious offence

Photo LD5793 refers to a serious offence on June 14 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD5795 refers to a burglary on August 5

3. Burglary

Photo LD5795 refers to a burglary on August 5 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD5796 refers to a theft from a shop on July 28

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD5796 refers to a theft from a shop on July 28 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page