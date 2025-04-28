Caught on camera in Leeds: 34 people police urgently want to speak to

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Neighbour started fire near to gas mains because of noisy stag party

Do you recognise anyone?

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise anyone? | WYP Photo: WYP

Offence Date 19/04/2025 Ref: LD9861

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 19/04/2025 Ref: LD9861 | WYP Photo: WYP

Offence Date 21/04/2025 Ref: LD9860

3. Criminal damage

Offence Date 21/04/2025 Ref: LD9860 | WYP Photo: WYP

Offence Date 21/04/2025 Ref: LD9859

4. Assault

Offence Date 21/04/2025 Ref: LD9859 | WYP Photo: WYP

Offence date 08/02/2025 Ref: LD9858

5. Assault

Offence date 08/02/2025 Ref: LD9858 | WYP Photo: WYP

Offence date 09/04/2025 Ref: LD9857

6. Theft from shop

Offence date 09/04/2025 Ref: LD9857 | WYP Photo: WYP

