Caught on camera in Leeds: 34 CCTV images of people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding these people wanted over crimes committed in Leeds.
By Charles Gray
Published 10th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 07:10 BST

West Yorkshire Police has issued dozens of CCTV image appeals over the last week of people wanted over crimes including assaults, thefts, criminal damage and one case of being in possession of a dangerous dog.

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought by West Yorkshire Police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, robbery, burglary and theft.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Here are 35 people police in Leeds want to speak to Photo: WYP

Photo LD5391 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds on June 24

Photo LD5391 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds on June 24 Photo: WYP

Photo LD5398 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on June 29

Photo LD5398 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on June 29 Photo: WYP

Photo LD5401 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds on July 1

Photo LD5401 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds on July 1 Photo: WYP

