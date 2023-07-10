Police are asking for the public’s help in finding these people wanted over crimes committed in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police has issued dozens of CCTV image appeals over the last week of people wanted over crimes including assaults, thefts, criminal damage and one case of being in possession of a dangerous dog.

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought by West Yorkshire Police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, robbery, burglary and theft.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1 . Caught on camera Here are 35 people police in Leeds want to speak to Photo: WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft from shop Photo LD5391 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds on June 24 Photo: WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft from shop Photo LD5398 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on June 29 Photo: WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft from shop Photo LD5401 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds on July 1 Photo: WYP Photo Sales