Caught on camera in Leeds: 33 pictures of people West Yorkshire Police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 4th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought by West Yorkshire Police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, robbery, burglary and theft.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

The following pictures are of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police.

1. Caught on camera

Photo LD5916 refers to a theft in Leeds West on August 2.

2. Theft

Photo LD5916 refers to a theft in Leeds West on August 2. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo LD5915 refers to a theft in Leeds South on September 1.

3. Theft

Photo LD5915 refers to a theft in Leeds South on September 1. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo LD5914 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds East.

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD5914 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds East. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

