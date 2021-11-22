Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Caught on camera in Leeds - 33 people police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 4:45 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: 'Bully' attacked girlfriend for not changing her Facebook relationship status

1. Theft non-specific, Leeds

Theft non-specific, Leeds. Offence date 17/11/2021 Ref: LD0503

2. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 12/10/2021 Ref: LD0502

3. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 12/10/2021 Ref: LD0501

4. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 12/10/2021 Ref: LD0500

