They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

1 . Serious offence Photo LD8819 refers to a serious offence in Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft from shop Photo LD8820 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Non specific theft Photo LD8821 refers to a non specific theft in west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft Photo LD8822 refers to a non specific theft in west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Burglary Photo LD8823 refers to a burglary in south Leeds | WYP Photo Sales