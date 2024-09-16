Caught on camera in Leeds: 32 pictures of people police are looking for over thefts, assaults and burglaries

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 04:45 GMT

Police in Leeds have issued more than 30 pictures over the last week of people they want to speak to.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8819 refers to a serious offence in Leeds

1. Serious offence

Photo LD8819 refers to a serious offence in Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8820 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD8820 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8821 refers to a non specific theft in west Leeds

3. Non specific theft

Photo LD8821 refers to a non specific theft in west Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8822 refers to a non specific theft in west Leeds

4. Theft

Photo LD8822 refers to a non specific theft in west Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8823 refers to a burglary in south Leeds

5. Burglary

Photo LD8823 refers to a burglary in south Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8824 refers to a non specific theft in Leeds city centre

6. Theft

Photo LD8824 refers to a non specific theft in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice