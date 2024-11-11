Caught on camera in Leeds: 31 photos of people wanted by police for thefts, assaults and arson incidents

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 04:44 BST

West Yorkshire Police have released 31 photos this week of people they need to speak to for crimes reported in Leeds.

The people featured are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts, arsons and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD9134 refers to an assault in west Leeds

1. Assault

Photo LD9134 refers to an assault in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9135 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

2. Theft

Photo LD9135 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9136 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

3. Theft

Photo LD9136 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9137 refers to a non specific theft in south Leeds

4. Theft

Photo LD9137 refers to a non specific theft in south Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9138 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

5. Theft

Photo LD9138 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9139 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

6. Theft

Photo LD9139 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP

