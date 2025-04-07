They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 21 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

1 . Harassment Photo LD9765 refers to a reported incident of harassment in south Leeds.

2 . Theft from shop Photo LD9766 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

3 . Theft from shop Photo LD9767 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

4 . Theft from shop Photo LD9768 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

5 . Theft from shop Photo LD9769 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds