Caught on camera in Leeds; 31 photos issued by West Yorkshire Police of people they need to speak to

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

Police have issued 31 pictures in the last week of people wanted over crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 21 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

Photo LD9765 refers to a reported incident of harassment in south Leeds.

1. Harassment

Photo LD9765 refers to a reported incident of harassment in south Leeds. | WYP

Photo LD9766 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD9766 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9767 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD9767 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9768 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD9768 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9769 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

5. Theft from shop

Photo LD9769 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9770 refers to an interference with a motor vehicle offence in north west Leeds.

6. Interference with motor vehicle

Photo LD9770 refers to an interference with a motor vehicle offence in north west Leeds. | WYP

