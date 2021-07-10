Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Caught on camera in Leeds - 31 people police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 6:00 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police READ MORE: 'Courier' helped former Leeds United player buy deadly sniper rifle and 200 bullets

1. Burglary, Leeds

Burglary, Leeds. Offence date 05/07/2021 Ref: LD9615

Photo: WYP

2. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 30/06/2021 Ref: LD9614

Photo: WYP

3. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 05/07/2021 Ref: LD9613

Photo: WYP

4. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 15/05/2021 Ref: LD9611

Photo: WYP

