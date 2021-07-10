Caught on camera in Leeds - 31 people police urgently want to speak to
West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 6:00 am
Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police READ MORE: 'Courier' helped former Leeds United player buy deadly sniper rifle and 200 bullets
