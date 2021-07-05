Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Caught on camera in Leeds - 29 people police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 5th July 2021, 6:00 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police READ MORE: Crooked business manager helped herself to £41,000 of firm's money

1. Theft non-specific, Leeds

Theft non-specific, Leeds. Offence date 12/06/2021 Ref: LD9581

Photo: WYP

2. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 17/06/2021 Ref: LD9578

Photo: WYP

3. Assault, Leeds

Assault, Leeds. Offence date 29/06/2021 Ref: LD9577

Photo: WYP

4. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 19/06/2021 Ref: LD9576

Photo: WYP

