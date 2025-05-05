Caught on camera in Leeds: 28 photos issued this week by West Yorkshire Police of people they need to speak to
Police have issued 28 photos this week of people in Leeds wanted in relation to thefts, assaults and serious offences in the city.
They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.
Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.
Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.
Here are 21 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.