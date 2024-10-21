Caught on camera in Leeds: 28 photos issued by West Yorkshire Police of people they need to speak to

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 04:32 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 07:49 BST

Police have issued 28 photos this week of people they want to speak with over crimes reported in Leeds.

The people featured are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8988 refers to a theft from a person in south Leeds

1. Theft from person

Photo LD8988 refers to a theft from a person in south Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8989 refers to a public order offence in Leeds city centre

2. Public order

Photo LD8989 refers to a public order offence in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD8990 refers to a burglary in south Leeds

3. Burglary

Photo LD8990 refers to a burglary in south Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8991 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre

4. Burglary

Photo LD8991 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD8992 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

5. Theft

Photo LD8992 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD8993 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

6. Theft

Photo LD8993 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

