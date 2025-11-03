Area: Leeds South Offence Date: 21/10/2025 Ref: LD0469placeholder image
Caught on camera in Leeds: 28 photos of people wanted for thefts, robberies and assaults reported to police

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:49 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 10:50 GMT

Police issued pictures of 28 people in the last week that they want to speak with over crimes reported in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted over reported incidents of theft, assault, criminal damage and robbery.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 22/08/2025 Ref: LD0470

1. Theft of pedal cycle

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 22/08/2025 Ref: LD0470 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 23/10/2025 Ref: LD0471

2. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 23/10/2025 Ref: LD0471 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds South Offence Date: 24/10/2025 Ref: LD0472

3. Robbery

Area: Leeds South Offence Date: 24/10/2025 Ref: LD0472 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 11/10/2025 Ref: LD0473

4. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 11/10/2025 Ref: LD0473 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 23/10/2025 Ref: LD0474

5. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 23/10/2025 Ref: LD0474 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds South Offence Date: 19/10/2025 Ref: LD0475

6. Serious offence

Area: Leeds South Offence Date: 19/10/2025 Ref: LD0475 | West Yorkshire Police

