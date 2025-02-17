Caught on camera in Leeds: 27 photos shared by West Yorkshire Police this week of people they need to speak with

West Yorkshire Police has shared 27 pictures of people wanted for crimes reported in Leeds over the last week.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 27 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week..

Photo LD9572 refers to a reported interference with a motor vehicle in north west Leeds

1. Interference with a motor vehicle

Photo LD9572 refers to a reported interference with a motor vehicle in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9573 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD9573 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9574 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD9574 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9575 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre

4. Assault

Photo LD9575 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9576 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

5. Theft from shop

Photo LD9576 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9577 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

6. Theft from shop

Photo LD9577 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP

