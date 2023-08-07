Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 27 people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 7th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought by West Yorkshire Police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, robbery, burglary and theft.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. 27 people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to

Crime Type: Assault. Offence Date: 30/05/2023. Photo reference: LD5648. Area: Leeds.

2. Assault

Crime Type: Assault. Offence Date: 30/05/2023. Photo reference: LD5648. Area: Leeds. Photo: WYP

Crime Type: Assault. Offence Date: 02/08/2023. Photo reference: LD5647. Area: Leeds.

3. Assault

Crime Type: Assault. Offence Date: 02/08/2023. Photo reference: LD5647. Area: Leeds. Photo: WYP

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 26/07/2023. Photo reference: LD5646. Area: Leeds East.

4. Theft From Shop

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 26/07/2023. Photo reference: LD5646. Area: Leeds East. Photo: WYP

