Caught on camera in Leeds: 26 photos shared by West Yorkshire Police of people they want to speak to

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 04:45 BST

Police in Leeds have issued 26 photos this week of people they want to speak to.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 21 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

Photo LD9890 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre.

1. Burglary

Photo LD9890 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre. | WYP

Photo LD9891 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre

2. Burglary

Photo LD9891 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9892 refers to a theft in north east Leeds

3. Theft

Photo LD9892 refers to a theft in north east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9893 refers to a burglary in south Leeds.

4. Burglary

Photo LD9893 refers to a burglary in south Leeds. | WYP

Photo LD9894 refers to a burglary in south Leeds.

5. Burglary

Photo LD9894 refers to a burglary in south Leeds. | WYP

Photo LD9895 refers to an incident of criminal damage

6. Criminal damage

Photo LD9895 refers to an incident of criminal damage | WYP

