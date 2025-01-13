Caught on camera in Leeds: 26 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for thefts, assaults and burglaries

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

Police have issued just seven photos this week of people they want to speak to over crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 26 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week...

Photo LD9463 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre

1. Burglary

Photo LD9463 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9464 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

2. Theft

Photo LD9464 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9465 refers to a criminal damage offence reported in east Leeds

3. Criminal damage

Photo LD9465 refers to a criminal damage offence reported in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9466 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

4. Theft

Photo LD9466 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9467 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

5. Theft

Photo LD9467 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9468 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

6. Theft

Photo LD9468 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

