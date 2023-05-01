Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
13 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
14 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
18 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
18 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Caught on camera in Leeds: 26 people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st May 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Do you recognise any of the following people? All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police.

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise any of the following people? All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Image LD4853 refers to a theft from shop on April 25.

2. Theft from shop

Image LD4853 refers to a theft from shop on April 25. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Image LD4842 refers to a theft from shop on April 21.

3. Theft from shop

Image LD4842 refers to a theft from shop on April 21. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Image LD4818 refers to a theft from shop on April 16.

4. Theft from shop

Image LD4818 refers to a theft from shop on April 16. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7