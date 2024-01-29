Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences including robberies, thefts, burglaries and assaults.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

1 . Photo LD7045 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre Photo Sales

2 . Photo LD7046 refers to a burglary in west Leeds Photo Sales

3 . Photo LD7047 refers to a theft in north west Leeds Photo Sales

4 . Photo LD7048 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds Photo Sales

5 . Photo LD7049 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds Photo Sales