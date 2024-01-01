West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in this picture gallery is being sought by West Yorkshire Police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, deception or fraud, burglary and theft and more.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1 . Theft From Shop Photo LD6853 refers to theft from shop on December 26. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

2 . Theft From Shop Photo LD6852 refers to theft from shop on December 23. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

3 . Theft From Shop Photo LD6851 refers to theft from shop on December 23. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

4 . Theft From Shop Photo LD6850 refers to theft from shop on December 23. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

5 . Theft From Shop Photo LD6849 refers to theft from shop on December 23. Photo: West Yorkshire Police