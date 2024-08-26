The people featured in the below gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and public order offences across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

1 . Theft Photo LD8718 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft of pedal cycle Photo LD8719 refers to the theft of a pedal cycle in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Public order Photo LD8720 refers to a public order offence | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft Photo LD8721 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Theft Photo LD8722 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales