Caught on camera in Leeds: 24 pictures of people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 26th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST

West Yorkshire Police has issued pictures throughout the last week of people wanted over crimes reported in Leeds.

The people featured in the below gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and public order offences across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8718 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

1. Theft

Photo LD8718 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8719 refers to the theft of a pedal cycle in Leeds city centre

2. Theft of pedal cycle

Photo LD8719 refers to the theft of a pedal cycle in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD8720 refers to a public order offence

3. Public order

Photo LD8720 refers to a public order offence | WYP

Photo LD8721 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds

4. Theft

Photo LD8721 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8722 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

5. Theft

Photo LD8722 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8723 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds

6. Theft

Photo LD8723 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds | WYP

