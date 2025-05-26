Caught on camera in Leeds: 24 photos issued this week of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 04:45 BST

Police have published 24 photos in the last week of people wanted for crimes in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 23 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

Photo LD9939 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

1. Theft from shop

Photo LD9939 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9940 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds.

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD9940 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds. | WYP

Photo LD9941 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds.

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD9941 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds. | WYP

Photo LD9942 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds.

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD9942 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds. | WYP

Photo LD9943 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds.

5. Theft from shop

Photo LD9943 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds. | WYP

Photo LD9944 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds.

6. Theft from shop

Photo LD9944 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds. | WYP

