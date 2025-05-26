They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 23 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

1 . Theft from shop Photo LD9939 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft from shop Photo LD9940 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds. | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft from shop Photo LD9941 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds. | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft from shop Photo LD9942 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds. | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Theft from shop Photo LD9943 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds. | WYP Photo Sales